 Minister launches innovation roadmap 2030 | Nigeria Today
Minister launches innovation roadmap 2030

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has launched the South- South Sensitisation Program on Science, Technology and Innovation RoadMap 2030, at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Speaking at the launch, Onu appealed to all scientists to harness innovation and utilize the roadmap as an instrument of providing jobs, creating wealth and […]

