Minister Sues For Calm Over NFF Board Members' Appointment
Independent Newspapers Limited
Minister Sues For Calm Over NFF Board Members' Appointment
The Tide
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has urged football stakeholders to remain calm over some appointments into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board by the Federal Government. Dalung, in a statement at the weekend in Abuja, said …
Dalung Faults FG On NFF Board
