 Minstrels on the march as Tweede Nuwejaar festivities get under way – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minstrels on the march as Tweede Nuwejaar festivities get under way – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Minstrels on the march as Tweede Nuwejaar festivities get under way
Times LIVE
Part of the crowd that gathered on the Grand Parade for Tuesday's Cape Town Street Parade. Image: Esa Alexander. The Cape Town Street Parade got under way on Tuesday‚ with more than 13‚000 minstrels taking part and an expected crowd of more than 50‚000

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.