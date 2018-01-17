Miss Akwa Ibom Teen dethroned for showing her bare bosoms and smoking in birthday photos – Information Nigeria
Miss Akwa Ibom Teen dethroned for showing her bare bosoms and smoking in birthday photos
The winner of the 2017 Queen of Akwa Ibom Teenagers Forum, Abasiodiong Eno Inyang has been dethroned after she released semi-unclad photos to mark her birthday. Semi-unclad photos of 20-year-old Abasiodiong Eno Inyang went viral on social media after …
