Missed Messi penalty costs Barca in cup derby defeat – Sport24
Sport24
Missed Messi penalty costs Barca in cup derby defeat
Madrid – Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Espanyol struck in the dying moments to consign Barcelona to their first defeat since August, 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday. Oscar Melendo slotted home a neat finish with …
