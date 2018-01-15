Mississippi Doctors Sued Mt. Gox for Bitcoin Loss Now Worth $133 Million
Two former users of the defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox have brought a lawsuit against the company over the loss of 9,500 bitcoins.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!