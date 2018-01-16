Miyetti Allah plotting coup, says MAFO

By Peter Duru & Marie-Therese Nanlong

MAKURDI—The Movement Against Fulani Occupation, MAFO, a civil society organisation against the activities of herdsmen in Benue State, has warned that the activities of herdsmen in parts of the country was a clear indication that the Miyetti Allah was planning a coup against the Nigerian states.

This is just as suspected herders, on Sunday night, attacked a village in Kwall district of Irigwe chiefdom, Plateau State, leaving one person dead and another injured, the State Police Command confirmed yesterday.

The attack was said to have occurred at about 9p.m., when unsuspecting villagers were retiring to bed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Mathias Tyopev, told Vanguard: “On Sunday, at about 9p.m., unknown armed men attacked three people at Dundu-Maiyanga village of Kwall district, Bassa Local Government Area.

“As a result, one Sunday Lale was macheted to death, his brother, one Ayuba Lale, sustained various machete cuts on his body and is admitted in a hospital in Kwall, while Gimba Lale escaped unhurt.

“The corpse has been evacuated and investigation in progress; efforts are in top gear to track down the perpetrators.”

Recall that Irigwe chiefdom in the last three months, has recorded series of attacks by suspected herders, leaving more than 60 dead.

On Miyetti Allah

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, MAFO leadership, through Dr. Sam Abah, cautioned that Miyetti Allah, as a group, is executing the plot state by state through it murderous activities.

The group said: “Miyetti Allah is plotting a coup against Nigerian states and they are executing the pilot state by state.

“A phenomenon is going on now in the rise of an ethnic group that has no regards for the law. The killings, therefore, are not acts of aggrieved herdsmen, but the handiwork of well-trained, well-paid, well-armed gangs/militia terrorists that act as a standing army of invasion, sponsored by elites to wage war across Nigeria, particularly Benue State.

“The terrorists and their sponsors are not foreigners from Mali, Chad, Niger, Libya and Senegal.

“Rather, the murderers are Nigerians sponsored by Nigerians to kill and destroy Nigeria.”

It urged President Buhari to stand up in defense of Nigerians by declaring Miyetti Allah a terrorist group and also take a step further to proscribe it.

The post Miyetti Allah plotting coup, says MAFO appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

