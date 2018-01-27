 Miyetti Allah Reacts To Ex-President Obasanjo’s Statement | Nigeria Today
Miyetti Allah Reacts To Ex-President Obasanjo’s Statement

Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Nasarawa State chapter has berated former President, chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his statement on the state of the nation.

Obasanjo, who lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his gross incompetent to superintend over the affairs of the country, had advised the president against seeking re-election in 2019.

Reacting, MACBAN urged Buhari to ignore the advice of the former President, stressing that Obasanjo was out to replace Buhari with his “cronies.”

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, State Chairman of MACBAN, Muhammed Hussaini said Obasanjo had always wanted to control a sitting president.

Hussaini noted that when the former president was unable to control Buhari, he opted to turn against him.

According to Hussaini, “Obasanjo wants to install one of his cronies to be the next President of Nigeria; someone he will be controlling from his bedroom.

“Obasanjo brought Jonathan alongside late President Umaru Yar’adua with the intention to remote-control them and after the demise of Yar’adua, Jonathan defied Obasanjo’s unnecessary interference in his government and he turned against him.”

