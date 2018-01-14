Miyetti Allah Reveals Shocking Tales Of Loss In Taraba
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said that it lost 1000 people and two million cattle in ongoing hostilities targeted at herdsmen across the country. In a press conference held on Sunday, the group through its National Secretary, Baba Usman Ngeljarma, said the group was being deliberately demonised to justify ethnic […]
