 Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal medical – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal medical – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog)

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Fcnaija (blog)

Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal medical – FCNaija
Fcnaija (blog)
Unwanted Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan is to undergo an Arsenal medical in less than 48 hours, according to Sky Sports. However, as of Saturday evening, the paperwork on every aspect of the deal was yet to be signed off. If the transfer
Cartoon: SargeVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.