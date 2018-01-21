Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal medical – FCNaija – Fcnaija (blog)
|
Fcnaija (blog)
|
Mkhitaryan set for Arsenal medical – FCNaija
Fcnaija (blog)
Unwanted Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan is to undergo an Arsenal medical in less than 48 hours, according to Sky Sports. However, as of Saturday evening, the paperwork on every aspect of the deal was yet to be signed off. If the transfer …
Cartoon: Sarge
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!