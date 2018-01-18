Mkhwebane sets terms of reference of state capture commission – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Mkhwebane sets terms of reference of state capture commission
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released the terms of reference into the state of capture commission requested by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, into how numerous state-owned entities were captured by the Gupta family and the role numerous …
