MKO Abiola’s Youngest Son, Abdulmumin Fight His Brothers Over Their Father’s Properties

Abdul Mumin Abiola, the youngest son of the late MKO Abiola, has called on Nigerians to prevail on 3 of his brothers who are attacking him because he is trying to resuscitate the projects, investments and businesses of their father who died under questionable circumstances on June 12th 1993. Here is an excerpt from his […]

The post MKO Abiola’s Youngest Son, Abdulmumin Fight His Brothers Over Their Father’s Properties appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

