Posted on Jan 7, 2018

Mobil emerges worst stock in first week of 2018
The Punch
Mobil Oil Plc (11 Plc) has emerged as the worst-performing stock for the first week of 2018. The share price of the oil major declined by 12.64 per cent to settle its closing price at N170. NEM Insurance Nigeria Plc, Neimeth International

