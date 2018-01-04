Blue chip stocks halt winning streak on stock market – Vanguard
BusinessDay
Blue chip stocks halt winning streak on stock market
Vanguard
Losses sustained by some of the highly capitalised stocks (blue chips) yesterday halted the uptrend on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, with investors losing N3 billion at the end of the day's trading. Though the gainers outweighed the losers during …
