 Modern day slavery, human trafficking top agenda at 2018 Black History Month – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Modern day slavery, human trafficking top agenda at 2018 Black History Month – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Modern day slavery, human trafficking top agenda at 2018 Black History Month
Vanguard
Come February 23-25, March 2-6, 2018, notable personalities from Nigeria consisting of First-class monarchs in Yoruba Land, Traditionalists and journalists, will gather at the Sacramento, the capital of California and South Carolina, United States

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.