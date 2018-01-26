Modern day slavery, human trafficking top agenda at 2018 Black History Month – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Modern day slavery, human trafficking top agenda at 2018 Black History Month
Vanguard
Come February 23-25, March 2-6, 2018, notable personalities from Nigeria consisting of First-class monarchs in Yoruba Land, Traditionalists and journalists, will gather at the Sacramento, the capital of California and South Carolina, United States …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!