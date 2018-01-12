 Mofrel is a giant printer that can spit out actual textures with 2.5D printing | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mofrel is a giant printer that can spit out actual textures with 2.5D printing

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The Casio Mofrel uses heat and specialized paper to spit out actual textures, with potential uses ranging from prototyping to education. The printer was on display during the Consumer Electronics Show.

The post Mofrel is a giant printer that can spit out actual textures with 2.5D printing appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.