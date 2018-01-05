 Mohamed Salah is 2017 CAF African Footballer – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Mohamed Salah is 2017 CAF African Footballer
AF has named Egyptian, Mohamed Salah as the 2017 African Footballer of the Year while Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala picked the award for the female version. The award gala took place in Ghana inside the beautiful International Conference Centre in Accra
