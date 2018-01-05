 Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2017 | Nigeria Today
Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2017

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool and Egyptian Forward Mohamed Salah has been named African footballer of the year 2017.

Salah won ahead of Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Aubemayang of Gabon.

Salah has been in a very impressive form for both club and country, Scoring five goals in six games which help  Egypt sealed their place at the World Cup in Russia.

“It was very difficult to explain that moment to qualify to the World Cup after 28 years,

“And to have a great season with the clubs, with Roma and Liverpool. This award is a big award for me … it’s a special moment for me in my career.” He said at the Aiteo CAF cup award in Ghana.

 

