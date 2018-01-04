Molfix & Familia bag 5 More Awards at the 2017 ADVAN Awards
Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited in its first outing at the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence West Africa(2017) after barely three years of operation in Nigeria emerged as the only company to go home with five (5) astounding awards with its two brands: MOLFIX and FAMILIA amidst strong industry giants across multiple categories. Hayat Kimya, a […]
The post Molfix & Familia bag 5 More Awards at the 2017 ADVAN Awards appeared first on BellaNaija.
