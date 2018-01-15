Monster Diamond Found In Lesotho [Image]

Lesotho’s Letseng mine might be famous for the size and quality of diamonds it produces, but until recently, it has been letting down one particular British-based mining company.

So much so that last year, Gem Diamond’s shares dropped to an all-time low after prices for its stones fell.

It was even was forced to close a new mine in Botswana.

However, after last week, I am sure the company is letting out a massive sigh of relief. Situated in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho, a 910 carat stone was found in the Letseng mine, reports Times LIVE.

It has since been established as the fifth biggest diamond in history – coming in about the size of two golf balls – and has been classified as a “D colour Type IIa diamond, which means it has very little or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones”.

Feast your eyes on this beaut:

Clearly elated, Chief Executive Officer Clifford Elphick said in a statement:

“This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine. “This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letseng mine.”

Although no mention of how Gem will be selling the diamond or what it’s worth, looking back the company “sold a 357 carat stone for $19,3 million in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603 carat Lesotho Promise”.

Also:

[The diamond’s] value will be determined by the size and quality of the polished stones that can be cut from it. Lucara Diamond Corp sold a 1,109 carat diamond for $53 million last year, but got a record $63 million for a smaller 813 carat stone it found at the same time in 2015.

But the mega discovery isn’t the only good news for Gem: last week the company discovered a 117 carat and a 110 carat stone as well.

Fancy that.

Before you go, here’s a quick recap of the biggest stones ever to be found:

The biggest diamond discovered is the 3,106 carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria in 1905. It was cut to form the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa, which are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain. Lucara’s 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona is the second-biggest, with the 995 carat Excelsior and 969 carat Star of Sierra Leone the third- and fourth-largest.

And there you have it.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

