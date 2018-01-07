Monster takes a ‘beating’ with $8 million judgment in Dr. Dre headphone case

Beats, the headphone company originally founded by Dr. Dre, scored a major victory in their ongoing legal battle with Monster. There may be more to come, however, as Beats has another $100 million lawsuit pending.

