Months after their fallout over domestic violence, Mercy Aigbe re-follows estranged husband on Instagram – Information Nigeria

Actress Mercy Aigbe, 40, and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry have sparked reconcilation rumours after she re-followed him on Instgarm this new year. Gentry was briefly imprisoned in 2017 after assaulting Mercy, and she raised a storm about it on
