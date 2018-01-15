Moonlight director Barry Jenkins announces new project with Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins announces new project with Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman
The Independent
Apart from directing a single episode of Dear White People for Netflix, Barry Jenkins has remained absent from our screens since taking home the best picture Oscar for Moonlight. Later this year, Jenkins will return with If Beale Street Could Talk …
Barry Jenkins Is Directing A 1970s Plane Hijacking Thriller Starring Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman & Barry Jenkins team for 70s thriller
MOONLIGHT Director To Helm EXPATRIATE
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!