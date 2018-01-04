Morata Finally Speaks On His Outrageous Performance Against Arsenal Yesterday

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has spoken on his display during premier league match against Arsenal at the Emirates yesterday which saw him squander a one-on-one chance three times. Pundits now rating him as the worst striker Chelsea have ever had.

The striker came under harsh criticisms on social media as many blame him for his side’s draw and his name is trending on Twitter since morning. He hit the ball off target twice, while his close range effort in the dying minutes was blocked by Arsenal goalie, Petr Cech.

A frustrated Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte, after the match, warned Morata that he must work harder. Consequently, Alvaro has admitted his fault as he agreed with his manager that he must put in more work.

Morata write this on his his Twitter account @AlvaroMorata

When things don’t go as expected there’s only one way… Work hard!





Se nos escaparon los tres puntos… Cuando las cosas no salen como uno espera, solo hay un camino… trabajar, trabajar y trabajar.