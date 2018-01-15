More Attacks – It’s Still Not Safe To Hike Around Table Mountain

Karbonkelberg, Table Mountain, now Kalk Bay – it seems no mountain is safe to hike on anymore.

The latest incidents occurred over the weekend, when two men “pretending” to be hikers attacked nine people. Yes, NINE.

The group was walking from Silvermine to Kalk Bay when the two men joined them for about half an hour before attacking, reports EWN:

“They joined the group‚ and having walked with them for about 30 minutes the two males suddenly attacked the original group participants and stabbed or injured at least five persons.”

But that wasn’t the only event of the day, reports News24:

In a separate incident an elderly woman was stabbed in the vicinity of the amphitheatre, with reports of a third mugging and more stabbings also being received.

Now, the Table Mountain Watch group has accused authorities of failing to “implement a proper plan to ensure the safety of hikers despite calls to do so three months ago”:

Wilderness Search and Rescue officials say that one of their volunteers was seriously injured during Saturday’s attack in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.

Table Mountain Watch’s, Andrè van Schalkwyk, says that discussions with authorities have amounted to nothing:

“I can’t emphasise how upset people are. We’ve been trying to get the authorities to look at a safety plan since September last year. We met with authorities in the provincial administration. We went into the season without a plan. On the mountain users side, we are the ones that are getting hurt.”

Soon after the incidents, a manhunt, including local security company Mountain Men, was launched above Kalk Bay, reports Times LIVE.

Be careful out there.

[source:timeslive&ewn&news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

