More mukula trucks intercepted – Times of Zambia
|
Lusaka Times
|
More mukula trucks intercepted
Times of Zambia
ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted 22 trucks laden with Mukula tree logs worth K6.6 million in an extraordinary operation that involved three countries. ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said yesterday in Lusaka that the …
ZRA Pounce On Illegal Mukula Enroute To China; Consignment Valued K6.6 Million
ZRA busts Mukula scam worth K6.6 million
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!