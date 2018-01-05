 More than 40,000 persons displayed in Benue killings- SEMA | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More than 40,000 persons displayed in Benue killings- SEMA

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said over 40,000 persons had been displaced following the recent gunmen attack in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr Emmanuel Shior told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday that the agency had opened four camps for the displaced persons in the affected areas. Shior disclosed that Gov.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.