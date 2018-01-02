More trouble for Iheanacho as Silva signs for Leicester

By George Aluo

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho’s hope of playing regularly for Leicester City may not materialize as the club has opted to strengthen its midfield with the signing of Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva.

Iheanacho who is on loan to Leicester from Man City has been warming the bench at Leicester. He was not used in yesterday’s 3-0 bashing of Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Silva said yesterday that he tried to remain positive during a long saga which came to a happy end on Monday as he completed his move to Leicester City.

The 28-year-old – capped 20 times and a member of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016 – has had to wait four months to complete the £22 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

The France-born midfielder has been in a state of limbo since his original transfer was not accepted because the paperwork was 14 seconds past the deadline in August – an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) failed.

“When you have a period like this, it’s very up and down,” Silva told Leicester’s in-house television station.

“You have to keep a positive mentality and that’s what I’ve tried to do. I’ve kept my mind focused on my job and what I love to do.”

Silva, was named on the bench in the victory over Huddersfield Town yesterday.

