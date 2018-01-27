Morocco power into CHAN semifinals

Morocco have become the first team to book a place in the semifinals of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after they defeated Namibia 2-0 at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Saturday. Goals either side of half time from Ayoub El Kaabi and Salaheddine Saidi saw the Atlas Lions to a deserved victory over the Brave Warriors, who can be proud of their underdog efforts at the CHAN tournament. Namibia had the first clear chance, with a seventh-minute free-kick from Absalom Limbondi handing Vitapi Ngaruka a great header chance from close range, but the defender completely missed the flight of the ball.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

