Moses is world class — Rohr – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Moses is world class — Rohr
Vanguard
Victor Moses was Nigeria's most outstanding player in 2017 after he played a big role in Chelsea reclaiming the Premier League title and qualifying the country to the World Cup in Russia. It was therefore not a surprise that he was in serious …
….Mikel, Rohr, other National Team coaches voted Moses ahead of Salah
Aiteo CAF Awards: How Rohr, Mikel Voted
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!