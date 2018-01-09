Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 2017/2018 2nd Semester Revised Academic Calendar Released.

This is to inform all students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic that the management has released the second semester updated revised academic calendar for the 2017/2018 academic session. See full details below. MAPOLY REVISED 2ND SEMESTER ACADEMIC CALENDAR 2017/2018 REVISED 2ND SEMESTER, 2016/2017 ACADEMIC CALENDAR {UPDATED VERSION} S/N Event/Activities Date/Period 1 Resumption of full academic activities …

The post Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 2017/2018 2nd Semester Revised Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

