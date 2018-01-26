Mother Slumps To Death After SARS Arrested Her Son

Mrs Asiata Adeyanju, 42, slumped and died after FSARS arrested her son in front of their house at 9, Ajenifuja Street, Ilupeju, Lagos home on Wednesday night. She was said to be hypertensive.

It was gathered that FSARS agents from Ipakodo Division in Ikorodu, who have been picking ‘criminals’ on the streets captured Muiz, a 17-year-old boy in front of their house when he was trying to put on the generator.

The agents, said to be in dark vests with the engraving “FSARS”, supposedly slapped Muiz and heaved him into an unmarked van. A neighbor basically distinguished as Emmanuel, was said to have been slapped by the agents when he attempted to prevent them from taking the kid away.

When Muiz’s parents, who were in their room, learnt of his capture, the agents had whisked him away with others captured at different spots. It was assembled that the late Mrs Adeyanju ran out with just her wrapper and pursued the police van.

Seeing her son in the van, Mrs Adeyanju slumped and died at a spot. According to reports, she did not get to Hospital for medical help.

The husband, Musendiku Adeyanju, later met with the agents at Ilupeju Junction, off Adesiyan Street, to secure his child’s discharge. Muiz was discharged after the agents learnt that the mother is in the hospital.

Sharing his side of the story, Muiz stated: “I was pulling the generator’s starter when the policemen got my pants and requesting that I enter the transport. Before I recognized what was happening, two of the officers began slapping me. They took me away with some other individuals I didn’t have the foggiest idea. They were moving round the region, grabbing individuals. They wore dark shirts with ‘FSARS’ strikingly composed on them.”

There was moaning on Ajenifuja Street yesterday when Mrs Adeyanju’s body was brought back home. Sympathizers down-poured reviles on the agents, depicting FSARS as “shrewd association”.

A few occupants whined that the agents had been going to the territory for “unlawful assaults and unpredictable captures”.

At her better half’s burial service performed by some Islamic pastors, Mr Adeyanju, 43, was all tears.

Mr Adeyanju stated: “I came back from work around 9pm, after which my wife served me. After the supper, My wife told Muiz to begin the generator before the house.

“The kid was captured by FSARS when he was going to put on the set. I caught one of my neighbors, Mr Emmanuel, telling the policemen that the kid lives in the house. Before I got to the scene, the police van had left the spot. We pursued them yet we didn’t see them.

“I was returning home to take my auto and scan for the police van when I saw my wife at the road intersection, panting. Individuals around surged her to hospital. I joined neighbors in scan for the police van. We met the FSARS officers at an intersection in Ilupeju and I disclosed to them the mother had crumpled in view of my child’s capture. That was the point at which they discharged the kid to us. We had scarcely left that scene when I got a call that my better half had passed on.”

