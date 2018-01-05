Motivating Eagles, Amiesiemeka’s recipe

However, when a player’s services are needed by his country, he would expect to be compensated reasonably for financial losses attendant to his honouring a call. He would expect all the basic training facilities to be available. He would want to know that his country cares for him. These are basic requisites that should not de- pend on the whims and caprices of an individual in authority. They should be institutionalised. When a man realises that a lot has been done for his welfare, that his skill is relevant and appreciated, that he’s not a piece of tool to be used now and discarded later-he feels obliged to reciprocate. At that point, he is well motivated.

The point must be made however, that, no matter how well motivated a man may be, success in any endeavour of a competitive nature cannot be guaranteed. Just as you have been motivated so possibly has the other man, that is, your opponent. At that point, other variables over which you may not have any control come into play; the level of natural ability, for instance, and even that intangible factor called “Mother Luck”. Nevertheless, effective motivation guarantees excellent performance, and undeniably a worthy asset and companion in the quest for victory.

At this juncture, I wish to recall with nostalgia some of the football teams to which I was privileged to belong during my active playing years, and some of the factors that made us tick. Let me start with my Ishaga Boys Club as a growing child in Lagos between 1968 and 1972. Next was the Principal’s Cup Soccer winning C.M.S Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos team of 1975. We were known as Bariga Bombers and I led the team as the Head Boy of the school. Our performance was so remarkable that we won the Cup without conceding a single defeat. That experience convinced me that a conducive working environment coupled with a feeling of selfworth and responsibility, with the realization that you are engaging in an assignment of great importance are effective motivators.