 Motoring giant Jaguar Land Rover to create 150 new jobs in Shannon – Limerick Leader | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Motoring giant Jaguar Land Rover to create 150 new jobs in Shannon – Limerick Leader

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Limerick Leader

Motoring giant Jaguar Land Rover to create 150 new jobs in Shannon
Limerick Leader
ONE of the world's largest car manufacturers has confirmed plans to open a software engineering centre in Shannon. As first revealed by the Limerick Leader last September, Jaguar Land Rover, which is headquartered in the UK, says 150 people will be
Jaguar Land Rover to open first European R&D centre in IrelandTelegraph.co.uk
Jaguar Land Rover to create 150 jobs at a new engineering centre in ShannonIrish Times
Jaguar Land Rover to recall 8952 vehicles in China over airbag defectsBusiness Standard
Independent.ie –Clare FM –THISDAY Newspapers –Motor Authority
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.