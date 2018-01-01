Motorists hail as petrol queues disappear in Abuja, other cities – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Motorists hail as petrol queues disappear in Abuja, other cities
Daily Trust
The fuel queues noticeable in parts of the country days back have continued to disappear just as residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to sustain the current supply levels. A …
Petrol queues have disappeared in Abuja, most cities – NNPC chief
