Mourinho lambasts Scholes – The Punch

Mourinho lambasts Scholes
Jose Mourinho has lambasted former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes after he criticised the manager and key players in his role as a TV pundit. Scholes singled out Paul Pogba, the club's record signing, after his anonymous performance in the …
Why José Mourinho is suspicious of Paul Scholes and Manchester United's Class of '92
