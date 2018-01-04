Mourinho: Quit talk is garbage, I’ll be at United next season – The Times
|
The Times
|
Mourinho: Quit talk is garbage, I'll be at United next season
The Times
José Mourinho has dismissed reports that he may walk out on Manchester United this summer as “garbage” and insisted that he wishes to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2019. The manager was responding …
