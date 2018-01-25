Mourinho Signs New Contract At Man Utd (Read Club Statement)

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has signed a new contract to keep him until 2020 at the club with option of a further year. The 55-year-old arrived at United in 2016 from Chelsea. Mourinho had been linked to the managerial position at French giants, Paris Saint Germain. Read the club’s statement below: MOURINHO EXTENDS UNITED […]

The post Mourinho Signs New Contract At Man Utd (Read Club Statement) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

