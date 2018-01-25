 Mourinho wary of adding fuel to Ronaldo ‘fire’ – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mourinho wary of adding fuel to Ronaldo ‘fire’ – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Mourinho wary of adding fuel to Ronaldo 'fire'
Vanguard
Jose Mourinho said Cristiano Ronaldo was the kind of player every manager would want in their squad amid speculation the Real Madrid forward could be on his way back to Old Trafford. Mourinho-Ronaldo. The Portugal international, 32, has been linked
Real Madrid on fire – Mourinho speaks on Zidane's struggles, Ronaldo's returnDaily Post Nigeria
Jose Mourinho dampens Cristiano Ronaldo exit reports despite Real Madrid 'fire'SkySports
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo transfer linkThe Independent
Sports Illustrated –Goal India –Metro –Express.co.uk
all 44 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.