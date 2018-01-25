Mourinho wary of adding fuel to Ronaldo ‘fire’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Mourinho wary of adding fuel to Ronaldo 'fire'
Vanguard
Jose Mourinho said Cristiano Ronaldo was the kind of player every manager would want in their squad amid speculation the Real Madrid forward could be on his way back to Old Trafford. Mourinho-Ronaldo. The Portugal international, 32, has been linked …
Real Madrid on fire – Mourinho speaks on Zidane's struggles, Ronaldo's return
Jose Mourinho dampens Cristiano Ronaldo exit reports despite Real Madrid 'fire'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo transfer link
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!