MP Alfred Keter voted out as Chairperson of the Labor Committee – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
MP Alfred Keter voted out as Chairperson of the Labor Committee
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The alleged Jubilee party rebel legislators were Tuesday ousted from heading Parliamentary departmental committees after going against the wishes of their party leadership. Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and Bungoma woman Representative Catherine …
Jubilee MPs meet to discuss no confidence vote against rebels
No confidence vote: Alfred Keter ousted as Labour committee chair
Speaker Muturi should ensure Parliament stays independent
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!