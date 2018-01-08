 MTN and Ericsson in first 5G technology trial in Africa – IT News Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MTN and Ericsson in first 5G technology trial in Africa – IT News Africa

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


IT News Africa

MTN and Ericsson in first 5G technology trial in Africa
IT News Africa
On Monday 8 January 2017, MTN and Ericsson announced at the MTN headquarters in South Africa that companies will begin the first 5G technology and applications trial in Africa, which is part of a 5G demonstration starting in the first quarter of 2018
MTN unveils Africa's quickest mobile downloads‚ but there's a snagTimes LIVE
MTN launches 5G trial in Johannesburg, gets 20Gbit/sTechCentral
MTN, Ericsson trial 5G in AfricaITWeb
IT-Online –Bizcommunity.com –MyBroadband
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.