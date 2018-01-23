MTN Targets 60m Mobile Money Subscribers In 4 Years

MTN, the biggest mobile network in Africa said it is targeting to increase its mobile money subscribers from the current 21 million to 60 million in the next three to four years across the continent. Mr. Rob Shutter, chief executive officer, MTN Group who disclosed this at the Deloitte Africa in 2018 Outlook conference in […]

