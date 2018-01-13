Mugabe’s wife poisoned me, I escaped Zimbabwe via bomb-filled areas – Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has narrated his journey through landmine areas when he fled the country following his sacking by Robert Mugabe in 2017. The state-run Zimbabwe Herald reported on Saturday that Mnangagwa recounted previously unknown details of his “great escape” from Zimbabwe, during an official visit to Angola. Mnangagwa, 75, fled to Mozambique […]
