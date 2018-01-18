 Mum who shared incredible weight loss transformation on Instagram now engaged to fan who messaged her – Mirror.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mum who shared incredible weight loss transformation on Instagram now engaged to fan who messaged her – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Mum who shared incredible weight loss transformation on Instagram now engaged to fan who messaged her
Mirror.co.uk
When mum Angela Crickmore transformed her body thanks to a diet and fitness regime – she wanted to share her incredible progress on social media. The 38-year-old lost five stone and went from a size 18 to a toned size 6 after overhauling her food and
We found love in a fitness centre: Woman meets man of her dreams after weight lossAmoré (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.