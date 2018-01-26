Mumini Alao, others express shock at Tinubu’s demise

Some notable sports stakeholders in the country on Friday mourned the sudden demise of Deji Tinubu, a former Senior Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on sports. Tinubu,54, slumped on Thursday while taking part in a novelty football match during a retreat organised by the Lagos State Government in Epe, and was later pronounced […]

The post Mumini Alao, others express shock at Tinubu’s demise appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

