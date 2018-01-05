Murang’a MCAs ‘beaten, locked out’ of meet to remove leaders – The Star, Kenya



The Star, Kenya Murang'a MCAs 'beaten, locked out' of meet to remove leaders

The Star, Kenya

Fist fights erupted at a hotel in Kiambu county after Murang'a MCAs disagreed over the change of leadership in the assembly. The meeting organised by Jubilee party Murang'a chairman Simon Gikuru degenerated into fights after a section of MCAs opposed …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

