Murang’a MCAs ‘beaten, locked out’ of meet to remove leaders – The Star, Kenya
Murang'a MCAs 'beaten, locked out' of meet to remove leaders
Fist fights erupted at a hotel in Kiambu county after Murang'a MCAs disagreed over the change of leadership in the assembly. The meeting organised by Jubilee party Murang'a chairman Simon Gikuru degenerated into fights after a section of MCAs opposed …
