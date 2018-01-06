Musa not going to Turkey, says agent – Vanguard
Vanguard
Musa not going to Turkey, says agent
Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa is not interested in a move to Turkey. His agent Tony Harris said the player will remain in England and take his chances with the Foxes. Musa. There are indications that Turkish Super Ligue side, Bursaspor and Leicester …
