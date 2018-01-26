MUSEVENI: Boda Boda and Taxis are a menace

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT| President Yoweri Museveni has singled out indiscpline on the roads as one barrier that needs to be overcome in Uganda’s drive to be considered fully stable. He urged the police to crackdown on reckless drivers, boda bodas (bicycles) and matatus (taxis).

“I have heard foreigners complain about the recklessness of driving in Kampala. The police must insist on the proper road code, do not overtake when you are not supposed to overtake, don’t drive on the pavements,” he said at this year’s 32 National Resistance Movement (NRM) and National Resistance Army (NRA) Victory day in Arua.

Museveni added that “Uganda is one of the most peaceful societies in the world today but indiscipline especially on the roads will scare away visitors to the country.” He said today Uganda attracts up to1.5 million tourists annually and earns up to $1.5billion, figures that would be much more if Uganda’s reputation as a stable and disciplined country are enhanced.

“Discipline on the road will enhance the reputation that Uganda is safe, it is a stable society is also disciplined. We have a record for being welcoming but let us add on the issue of discipline in driving.”

Exactly 32 years ago on this day, the National Resistance Army (NRA) handed the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) regime a crashing defeat, taking over Kampala after a 5 year bush war.

As part of the celebrations, President Museveni awarded over 300 different categories of medals to distinguished Ugandans who have played critical roles both in the liberation of Uganda but also those others that have played key roles in advancing our country since 1962.

Among the recpients was Arua Municipality MP, Abraham Abiriga.

Museveni had earlier explained the key elements of the NRM ideology that have guided Uganda for 32 years, but stressed that social discpline should not be underlooked.

He mentioned education, liberalisation, infastructure and democracy as key in building the country and a middle class, and said the NRM’s correct ideological compass had ensured progress for the country.

“As Uganda is developing, and it will develop much faster…….but I appeal to Ugandans to learn discipline. If you are in Kampala, you see how reckless the boda boda’s drive and taxi drivers are. They are going to undermine our efforts to bring more people to Uganda,” he said.

MORE DETAILS FROM ARUA EVENT COMING

Tweets about #LiberationDay18



Share on: WhatsApp

The post MUSEVENI: Boda Boda and Taxis are a menace appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

