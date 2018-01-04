Museveni signs new law, free to rule till 2031 – New Zimbabwe.com
|
New Zimbabwe.com
|
Museveni signs new law, free to rule till 2031
New Zimbabwe.com
Ugandan media report that President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law a bill that removes a presidential age limit from the constitution and allows him to run for election again. Museveni is 73 and would have been ineligible to run in 2021. Now he …
Museveni rises to tenure elongation bait
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!