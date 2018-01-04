 Museveni signs new law, free to rule till 2031 – New Zimbabwe.com | Nigeria Today
Museveni signs new law, free to rule till 2031 – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Museveni signs new law, free to rule till 2031
Ugandan media report that President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law a bill that removes a presidential age limit from the constitution and allows him to run for election again. Museveni is 73 and would have been ineligible to run in 2021. Now he

